DOJ website crashing? Epstein files release sparks frenzy; ‘not loading, in queue’

A batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files was released on Friday. However, there was immediate panic, with several social media users complaining that the DOJ website seemed to be crashing after the release. After checking the website, we found that there was a queue and visitors had to wait for about a minute before getting access to the Epstein records. The U.S. Department of Justice releases a library of new documents from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein(REUTERS)

“You are now in line. We are currently experiencing extremely high volume of search requests at this time. We have placed you in a waiting queue and we will process your search request as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience,” the message on the website read.

“There’s a waiting line on the DOJ website to view the Epstein files,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Uhhhh…DOJ Website is delayed as people visit to get access to Epstein files just released,” another one added.

"A small portion of "The Epstein Files" has dropped. The DOJ site is getting slammed to the point this is their homepage," a third person tweeted.

At one point, the DOJ webpage set up to view the files was returning error messages, saying: "There has been an error, and your queue number has been rejected. We have reported the issue, and apologize for any inconvenience. Unfortunately, you will need to click the button below to get a new place at the end of the queue."

The Justice Department added a note to the webpage where it posted links to the documents that said "all reasonable efforts have been made" to redact victims' personal information, but warned that some could be disclosed inadvertently.

This comes hours after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that the department would release hundreds of thousands of documents on Friday, but not the entire cache of files relating to Epstein. He said he ⁠expected hundreds of thousands more to be released in the coming weeks as the department reviewed them to protect victims' privacy.

