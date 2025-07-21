Donald Trump posts AI video showing Barack Obama arrested by FBI: 'No one is above the law'

US President Donald Trump on Monday posted an AI-generated video showing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arresting former President Barack Obama in the White House. The video posted by Donald Trump shows the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arresting former President Barack Obama in the White House.(TruthSocial/Donald Trump)

The video, posted by Trump on Truth Social, starts with Obama saying that "especially the President is above the law".

Several American politicians, including former president Joe Biden, then appear in the fake video saying, “no one is above the law”. The video then switches to show Trump and Obama in the Oval Office, before the latter is arrested by the FBI. The video ends with Barack Obama, wearing an orange costume, in a jail cell.

The development comes days after US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said that the Obama administration should be tried over claims of Russian influence in Trump's US Presidential win in 2016.

Gabbard claimed 114 pages of heavily redacted emails have revealed that former President Barack Obama’s national security Cabinet “faked and manipulated intelligence” behind the assessment that Russia wanted Trump to win the election.

“Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people,” Gabbard wrote on X. “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it. We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral.”

Gabbard's move was welcomed by Trump, who wrote: "Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!”

“Will Obama be arrested?”: Social media users ask

Donald Trump's video led to a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users questioning whether Obama could be arrested in the coming days.

“Arrest Obama is trending? You guys think Obama will actually be arrested?” one asked on X.

Another user commented: “Is this real life? Is there a chance Obama will be arrested?”