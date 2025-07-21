Will Obama be arrested for treason? AI video shared by Trump raises eyebrows amid Russia hoax revelations

President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account showing FBI agents arresting Barack Obama in the Oval Office. The clip has sparked widespread confusion and outrage online. The video comes just weeks after Trump accused Obama of orchestrating "high-level election fraud." Trump shared an AI-generated video showing Obama's arrest.(AI Generated/ Grok)

What’s in the video?

The video opens with a real clip of Barack Obama stating, “Especially the President is above the law.” It then cuts to various lawmakers declaring, “No one is above the law.”

The footage then shifts to an AI-generated footage showing two FBI agents handcuffing Obama in the Oval Office as Trump watches with a smile.

Reactions

The video quickly spread across social media, sparking heated debates and confusion. Many users questioned whether Obama could actually face arrest in real life.

“Arrest Obama is trending? You guys think Obama will actually be arrested?” one asked on X.

Another commented, “Is this real life? Is there a chance Obama will be arrested?”

Tulsi Gabbard calls for prosecution of Obama officials

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called for criminal prosecutions of several officials from the Obama administration. Gabbard accused them of conspiring to sabotage Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory and subsequent presidency.

In a press release, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that its assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election uncovered “overwhelming evidence” that members of Obama’s national security cabinet "manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump."

Sharing the press release on X, Gabbard wrote, "Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it. We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral."