Donald Trump assassination attempt: Doctor tried to save severely injured man

A local physician who attended Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania said that he rushed to save a rallygoer who was injured during the assassination attempt of Trump on Saturday. Many in the crowd were injured as the shooter fired several bullets aimed at the former president. Trump was injured and blood streamed from his ear and across his face as he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. TOPSHOT - Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands after guns were fired atDonald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP)(AFP)

Doctor tried to save an injured rallygoer

During Trump’s campaign rally shooting, an emergency room doctor was present at the event who said, “I heard the shots, I thought it was firecrackers to begin with. Somebody over there was screaming ‘he’s been shot, he’s been shot.” As reported by the New York Post, the doctor wore a white T-shirt with USA printed on it along with a Make America Great Again baseball cap. His t-shirt was soaked in blood as he spoke to a CBS reporter out of the rally area.

The doctor said that he saw an injured man “jammed” between the rally bleachers and rushed to his side to help him. The injured man was shot in his head and much of the “brain matter” was visible, he grimly called. So far two people have been reported dead along with the shooter. The doctor was able to help the injured man with the help of other rally-goers. The injured person was brought to a flat surface.

It remained unclear at that moment whether the critically injured audience member was the same individual reported to have been fatally shot at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, alongside the shooter. Authorities were still gathering information to confirm the identities and conditions of those involved in the tragic incident.