Donald Trump believes Arizona abortion ruling will be ‘straightened out’

Former US President Donald Trump voiced his opinion on Wednesday regarding an Arizona law dating back to 1864, which virtually bans all abortions. Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at the Atlanta Airport on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In Arizona, the historic law from 1864 prevails over a more recent statute enacted in 2022, which restricts abortion after 15 weeks. The law permits abortions solely in cases where the mother's life is at risk, without provisions for instances of rape or incest.

The former President, irrespective of his apprehensions of the law`s severity, had always continued to accentuate his consent for the rejoinder of Roe v. Wade (1973) by the Supreme Court in 2022, which therefore cancelled the abortion rights guaranteed under the constitution.

When speaking to reporters at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Trump made clear that the Arizona lawmakers were his people and therefore, he would do what he must to see to it that the old ban is lifted, even if that meant overturning the decision by the Arizona Supreme Court which had quite recently let the old ban stay.

Trump stated, “It's all about state's rights, and that'll be straightened out.”

“I'm sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason and that'll be taken care of, I think very quickly.”

Abortion remains a focal point in the lead-up to the 2024 election

Democrats anticipate that the 2022 Supreme Court ruling, which was facilitated by three Trump-appointed justices, will galvanize voters who advocate for abortion rights.

In response, Michael Tyler, a spokesperson for President Biden's 2024 campaign, criticized Trump: He “owns the suffering and chaos happening right now, including in Arizona.”

Tyler accused Trump, stating, “Trump lies constantly — about everything — but has one track record: banning abortion every chance he gets.”

“The guy who wants to be a dictator on day one will use every tool at his disposal to ban abortion nationwide, with or without Congress.”

Despite pressure from anti-abortion groups to endorse a federal ban on abortion, Trump declined to do so in a video statement released on Monday. He reiterated his belief in allowing states to determine abortion policies “by vote or legislation, or perhaps both”, and added, “It's the will of the people.”

Trump hailed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as an “incredible achievement.”

Notably, the three justices he appointed to the Supreme Court – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – voted in favour of ending the constitutional right to abortion.

Proponents of the right of abortion are already in the motion to be approved on the ballots come November with the bill to the constitution of the state to establish the right of abortion until the viability of the foetus, usually about 22 and 24 weeks into the pregnancy.