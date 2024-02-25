Donald Trump blasts Prince Harry for betraying the Queen, says he ‘wouldn’t protect him’ like Joe Biden did

Donald Trump slammed Prince Harry for his disloyalty to the Queen and said he would not offer him any protection, unlike Joe Biden in an interview with Daily Express. Donald Trump reveals what he really thinks of Prince Harry(AP)

The former President made the remarks at the CPAC conference in Washington DC, where he was set to deliver a speech that would electrify his conservative supporters from across the country.

His words came a day after Prince Harry faced a court hearing over allegations that he had falsified his immigration documents to the US by hiding his past drug use, which he admitted in his memoir Spare. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, had filed a lawsuit against the Prince, who had the backing of Biden’s Department of Homeland Security.

Although several reports speculated that the Duke of Sussex used the ‘drug’ case to sell his book, and his memoir isn’t a solid proof that he even took drugs, for that matter.

Prince Harry would be ‘on his own’ now: Trump

The dispute added to the anger of Republicans over the “weaponzation” of the legal system against Trump.

Trump expressed his outrage at the Biden administration for “protecting Harry” by keeping his immigration status secret. He said, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

“I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.”

The CPAC conference, which lasted for four days in Washington DC, turned into a prolonged Donald Trump rally as he was almost certain to secure the Republican nomination for the next election.

Various speakers, such as businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, potential Vice President candidate Kristi Noem and close allies like Nigel Farage, urged the need for a Trump Presidency “as the last hope for the west before it is too late”.

The conference, which had been relatively subdued in previous years, saw huge crowds lining up outside the Gaylord Convention Center on the final day to listen to the former President’s address.

On Saturday, in a significant setback for Nikki Haley, Trump emerged victorious in her home state of South Carolina, further constricting her already slim chances of securing the nomination.