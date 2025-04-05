Donald Trump claims China hit harder in tariff war: 'They treated us unsustainably badly'

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that China was hit harder than the United States in the ongoing tariff war triggered by the US president's imposition of reciprocal tariffs on most countries. A day after the US stock markets plummeted, evoking fears of a global recession, the US president claimed his country had been treated "unsustainably badly" by Beijing and other nations. US President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One.(Reuters file photo)

"China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post' but not any longer," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump claimed his administration was attempting to bring back jobs and businesses to America with its aggressive economic policies, which have upended global markets.

"We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he added.

Earlier this week, China announced that it would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10.

"For all imported goods originating from the US, an additional tariff of 34 percent on top of the current applicable tariff rate will be imposed," Beijing's finance ministry said.

China resolute against US tariffs

China's foreign ministry vowed today it will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests. The ministry further said that the US should "stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China's economy and trade, and stop undermining the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people".

Also read: Higher levy on China silver lining for India

Trump has introduced additional 34% tariffs on Chinese goods as part of steep levies imposed on most US trade partners, bringing the total duties on China this year to 54%.

With inputs from agencies