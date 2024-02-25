SNL compares Donald Trump to Dark Knight Rises supervillain Bane post South Carolina primary win

In their usually humorous play during the regular Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live, co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che quipped about Donald Trump yet again. Adding to their long-running candour-filled joking streaks about Trump, this time, the SNL hosts found comedy in his South Carolina primary win on February 24. Donald Trump's views on the upcoming general elections as 'Judgement Day' for some reminds SNL hosts of DC supervillain Bane. (YouTube / SNL)

The ex-president leapt ahead by 20%, defeating his Republican rival Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP nominations. Memorialising his thoughts on the general election, Jost played a video of Trump speaking on the upcoming ‘Judgement Day’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“November 5th will be our new liberation day, but for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters… it will be their Judgement Day,” said Trump as he's already pivoting to the US general election 2024.

Donald Trump SNL jokes or skits

Colin Jost opened his jesting commentary with the idea that “Trump is undefeated everywhere, except court”. Right after playing his aforementioned speech, Jost scratched his head, wondering where he'd heard that before, “Oh, right. Bane," referring to The Dark Knight Rises villain. A masked and menacing Tom Hardy played the Gotham terroriser in the 2012 Christopher Nolan directorial.

Also read: Donald Trump blasts Prince Harry for betraying the Queen

Soon after, Che jumped over to Nikki Haley's case, who'd recently proclaimed that she had no plans to join the presidential race as Trump's running mate / VP candidate. She stated, “I feel no need to kiss the ring”.

Eventually, Che retraced his steps back to Trump and his limited gold sneakers merchandise, which are being sold for $400. In case people wanted to have a look at the shoes, Che suggested that they “can check them out on the feet of the guy getting dragged off your flight”.

Just a few hours before the SNL Weekend Update video dropped, another skit starring comedian Shane Gillis referenced the ‘magical’ Trump sneakers.

That wasn't the end of it. In the ‘Trump Victory Party Cold Open’, Senators Tim Scott (Devon Walker), James Risch (Mikey Day), Lindsey Graham (James Austin Johnson) and Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) pulled off their two-faced boot-licking endorsement of the Republican frontrunner.

The shade opens with Risch's character admitting, "Sometimes I do not know what my party is doing. I mean, I've been pushing for Ukraine funding for the past six months. It’s essential to American security. And Trump just killed it with one phone call. The man doesn’t care about this country one iota. Sometimes I think he’s downright dangerous.”