Trump hints at fourth term presidential run, sparks backlash; 'skipping over third term'

President Donald Trump again teased running for president on Thursday. He wrote on Truth Social whether he should ‘try for a fourth term’, citing ‘record numbers all over the place’. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP)

Notably, Trump's comments came shortly after US stocks climbed. However, given that 22nd Amendment does not allow for a person to run for more than two elections, Trump couldn't legally run for president again. This has not stopped him from hinting at a third term in the past. Trump even has 2028 hats in the White House, which he's shown to others.

While he's maintained that this is all in good humor, the recent post has riled many. People on X have also pointed out how Trump appears to have skipped the third term and gone straight on to the fourth.