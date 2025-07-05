Donald Trump on his awkward nickname for Melania at Iowa event: ‘It reminds me I'm president’

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have never exactly seemed like a picture-perfect couple. But a closer look at how they live as husband and wife shows just how distant their relationship appears to be. During a casual speech in Iowa on Thursday, Donald Trump shared an awkward detail — the nickname he uses for Melania Trump.(AP)

Michael Wolff’s book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ reveals that the Trumps were the first couple since John and Jackie Kennedy to sleep in separate bedrooms at the White House, according to an Irish Star report.

Trump’s nickname for Melania

During a speech in Iowa on Thursday, Trump shared an awkward detail — the nickname he uses for Melania.

It was at the 'Salute to America' event in Des Moines where Trump first made a mistake while talking about soccer; made several strange claims; and even talked about hosting a UFC match at the White House. He eventually got around to mentioning military recruitment but quickly went off-topic again.

“I remember saying to our great First Lady...” he said before suddenly adding, “I call her ‘First Lady,’ isn’t it terrible?”

He went on to say, “I’m saying ‘Good night, First Lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president, that’s why.”

‘Wanted own bedroom’

According to Wolff, Trump asked for a lock on his bedroom door so neither Melania nor the Secret Service could come in and he could eat cheeseburgers in peace and watch three TVs at once.

There have long been reports that Melania “can’t stand” Trump and asked for her own bedroom in the White House. After refusing former First Lady Jill Biden’s offer of tea, questions swirled about where Melania would live if Trump returned to the White House — Florida, New York, or Washington D.C.?

One of her reported conditions for return to Washington was having her own space. Though she previously said she wasn’t nervous about being First Lady again, sources told Radar Online that Melania’s choice to live separately from Trump — along with their son Barron — is not new.

“It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first-go round there,” a source told Radar Online. “They’ll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms.”

A Trump spokesperson denied claims about their sleeping arrangements, according to the publication.

Shared routine before bed

Even though the couple reportedly don't share a bedroom, sources say they still have a nightly routine together: dinner and a talk.

“They did not share a bedroom, but they ate dinner together every night,” insiders have been quoted as saying.