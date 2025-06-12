Donald Trump mourns Brian Wilson's death, says Beach Boys co-founder was ‘true musical genius’

Donald Trump has paid tribute to The Beach Boys founder and songwriter Brian Wilson. The music icon and the creative force behind hits like Surf’s Up and California Girls died on June 11 at the age of 82. His family announced the news on social media but did not offer any reason for the cause of death. Wilson’s death has been mourned by music industry veterans, including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and more. File photo of Donald Trump (REUTERS)

What did Donald Trump say about Brian Wilson?

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called Brian Wilson a “true musical genius” and expressed condolences for his demise. “Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys was a true Musical genius, right up there with the greatest, ever. While Brian is no longer with us, his music will live on forever. Warmest condolences to his family, friends and, so importantly, his fantastic legion of FANS!!!” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump’s connection with The Beach Boys

In 2020, the rock band performed at a fundraiser for Trump in Newport Beach. Band members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine had distanced themselves from the event. The performance was led by Mike Love.

In a statement to Variety via a spokesperson, Wilson and Jardine had said that they were unaware about the band’s presence at the fundraiser and got to know about it from the media.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” their statement affirmed.

Who was Brian Wilson?

Brian co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961 with his friend Al Jardine, cousin Mike Love and brothers Dennis and Carl Wilson. The group achieved significant fame for their albums like Pet Sounds. The Beach Boys sold over 100 million records worldwide and appeared 36 times on the Billboard Top 40, a feat unrivalled by any American band.

Brian Wilson was diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia last year. He had long been suffering from health issues like schizoaffective disorder, whose symptoms included incessant auditory hallucinations and paranoia.

Since early 2024, Wilson had been under a court conservatorship, and his medical and personal affairs were being overseen by longtime representatives.

FAQs

What was Brian Wilson’s cause of death?

The statement by the family did not reveal any details about the cause of death.

Did Brian Wilson like The Beatles?

Yes, a mutual admiration existed between him and the British band.

What did Paul McCartney say about Brian Wilson?

The Beatles member called Wilson “a musical genius” in a moving tribute after his death.