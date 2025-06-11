Brian Wilson dies at 82: All about the co-founder of iconic rock band The Beach Boys

Brian Wilson, songwriter and co-founder of iconic band The Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82. In a post on Instagram, Brian Wilson’s family confirmed his demise. No information was given about the cause of death. The singer had been diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia in 2024. File photo of Brian Wilson(Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy,” the post read.

Who was Brian Wilson?

Brian Wilson was the main creative force behind The Beach Boys. He formed the band in 1961 with his brothers Dennis and Carl, their cousin Mike Love and Al Jardine, a friend. The first single, Surfin, brought them to national attention and Capital Records signed the group soon after their first rock act.

The band made the Billboard Top 40 rankings 36 times in as many years, a feat unequalled by any American group. Their 1966 album Pet Sound was an influence on The Beatles as well. He planned a follow-up album, Smile, in 1967, but it was cancelled. The Beach Boys were known for their hits like Surfer Girl and I Get Around.

In 1964, Brian Wilson decided to stop touring with The Beach Boys after he suffered a panic attack due to the band’s jam-packed schedule. Wilson's participation in the Beach Boys became intermittent after the cancellation of Smile.

In 1988, Wilson and the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Wilson won two Grammy awards during his career. The Beach Boys were given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

Did Brian Wilson have any health problems?

The singer was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in the late 1960s and suffered incessant auditory hallucinations and paranoia. He began seeking treatment from controversial Hollywood therapist Eugene Landy.

His health issues led to Landy removing him from The Beach Boys for intensive treatment in 1982. The psychologist’s increasing control over Wilson’s financial and creative endeavors prompted the singer to release his first solo album in 1988. In 1992, following legal action from his brother Carl and other members of the Wilson family, Landy’s psychology license was revoked.

Wilson continued to have a solo career with his last album being the 2015 release, No Pier Pressure. The next year, he released a memoir.

The Beach Boys co-founder is survived by daughters Carnie and Wendy from his first wife, Marilyn Lovell, and two adopted daughters, Daria and Delanie, from his second marriage.

FAQs

What was Brian Wilson diagnosed with?

He was reported to be living with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia in early 2024.

When did Brian Wilson go deaf?

Brian Wilson lost hearing in his right ear during childhood, possibly due to a blow to the head.

How old was Brian Wilson?

The Beach Boys’ co-founder was 82 years old at the time of his passing.

What was Brian Wilson’s net worth?

At the time of his death, his estimated net worth stood around $100 million.