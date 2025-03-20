Trump proposes US ownership of Ukrainian power plants to Zelensky as ‘best protection’

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday discussed steps towards a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, with the White House proposing that the US could take control of Ukrainian power plants to ensure their security. During a call, Trump and Zelensky discuss ceasefire, US proposes controlling Ukrainian power plants. (AFP)

In a conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, Trump said the US. could be “very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise,” according to a White House statement.

The statement, issued by secretary of state Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz, described the call as “fantastic.”

Trump further added that “American ownership of those plants could be the best protection for that infrastructure,” the White House said.

Associated Press, quoting a senior Ukrainian official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reported that President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky also discussed the possibility of a ceasefire.

The official described the conversation as “very good, positive, with jokes,” adding that any ceasefire would require monitoring and that technical issues still needed to be addressed.

Zelensky requested additional Patriot defence missile systems during his call with President Trump. Rubio and Waltz said that Trump “agreed to work with him to find what was available, particularly in Europe.”

The call came a day after Trump held similar talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kremlin, Putin made it clear to Trump that foreign military aid and intelligence sharing must stop as part of any deal. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted on Wednesday that US “intelligence sharing in terms of defence for Ukraine” would continue.

Donald Trump’s call with Zelensky half as long as Putin’s

Trump’s call with Zelensky lasted about half as long as his Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Putin agreed not to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure but refused to back a full 30-day ceasefire.

In a social media post, Trump said his call with Zelensky aimed to “align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs” as he seeks to bring a halt to the fighting.

“We are very much on track,” Trump added.

Zelensky’s conversation with Trump comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, as Trump has made it clear that quickly ending the war is a top priority for the beginning of his new administration.

With AP inputs