Donald Trump receives endorsement of WWE legends The Undertaker and Kane, shares TikTok video as trio mock Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has received the endorsement of WWE icons The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and Kane (Glenn Jacobs) in an attempt to defeat Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris in the 5 November race. As Donald Trump gears up for the tight race against Kamala Harris, he shared a TikTok video with the WWE legends -- Kane and The Undertaker.

As Trump gears up for the tight race against Harris, he shared a TikTok video with the WWE legends. The trio mocked the US Vice President, her running mate Tim Walz and former WWE star Dave Bautista, who blasted the ex-president as weak and overweight, in the now viral video.

Demonstrating his physical prowess on Jimmy Kimmel's show earlier this week, Bautista declared, “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not.”

In the video, Calaway said, “Alright everyone. November 5th, Election mania. The choice is yours.”

Urging Americans and his fans to “choose wisely” as the US' future “depends on it”, he asserted: “You can go with President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker... or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and [Democratic nominee for vice president] Tim Walz.”

In the end, Trump adds: “And that should be an easy choice.”

Also Read: US election Nostradamus' reveals weak spot that could pose ‘huge problem’ for Kamala Harris

Trump to be interviewed by The Undertaker

The former US President reportedly agreed to be interviewed by The Undertaker and will appear on his ‘Six Feet Under’ podcast.

Ahead of the election, Trump is stepping up his media attention as much as possible just like his competitor Harris for the top White House position.

The 78-year-old former president, who intensified his criticism of Harris' race this week, has a lengthy history with the WWE, having appeared at multiple events while maintaining a strong bond with co-founder Vince McMahon.

At WrestleMania 23 in 2007, Trump even played a significant part in a plot by defeating McMahon in a Battle of the Billionaires match, which resulted in the former WWE CEO's head being shaved.