Donald Trump reveals when and how he would consider pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Donald Trump, speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, said he’d be open to considering a presidential pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, but there's some catch. Trump suggested he might evaluate a pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs based on facts and fairness rather than public sentiment. (Reuters/AP)

The POTUS didn’t confirm any action is currently in motion but said, “I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated,” when asked whether he’d consider a pardon for Diddy. “It’s not a popularity contest,” Trump added. “Whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me.”

Notably, this comes when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump about his previous ties to Diddy and whether that history might influence a potential pardon. “I know people are thinking about it. I know that they're thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking,” Trump noted.

“First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage,” Trump responded to Doocy's pressing questions.

RICO charges and sex trafficking allegations woes Diddy

The disgraced music mogul is currently facing serious federal charges outlined in an indictment unsealed on 17 September. The list includes racketeering conspiracy under the RICO statute, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

If convicted, Combs could be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison, with the possibility of life behind bars.

Combs has denied all the charges as the ongoing trial has included disturbing allegations from multiple witnesses involving rape, physical abuse, forced labor, and drug trafficking.

The Prez clarified in front of the reporters, “I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years.” He then recalled when Diddy “used to really like me a lot,” but when “I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up.”

Trump even recalled reading “some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

“You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right,” Trump explained. “I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country.”