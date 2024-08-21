Trump blasts ‘nastiest’ DNC speaker for hurting his feelings the most . And it's not Harris: ‘Her total hatred….’

Donald Trump seems completely disheartened with the Democratic National Convention (DNC) as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have garnered huge support from their party members and even few Republicans who have ditched the former president and joined the US Vice President's camp. Donald Trump hit out at New York Governor Kathy Hochul over her DNC address.(REUTERS)

Trump recently heaped praises on Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, asserting that he “respects” them and lauding his adversary as “nice gentleman”. However, Trump got really enraged after the “nastiest speaker” at the DNC blasted him brutally.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump hit out at New York Governor Kathy Hochul over her DNC address.

“The nastiest speaker on Monday evening... as it pertains to your favorite President, me,” the former president wrote. “Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds,” he continued.

During her five-minute speech on the first night of the convention, Hochul compared her upbringing with Harris, saying that they share the same values. She hailed the US VP's “grit, determination, and compassion.”

Stating that those values have consistently “defined the people of my state”, Hochul blasted New Yorker Trump, who according to her “ended up a fraud, a philanderer, and a felon.”

Addressing the Americans, she said: “If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker. We’ve had to deal with him for 78 long years—the fraud, the tax-dodging, the sham university, the shady charities.”

She further stated that New Yorkers have seen him “rip off workers and stiff contractors” and he even “abuses” women and then “brag” about it.

Claiming that New Yorkers are “sick” of Trump's attitude, she remarked: “It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-a-Lago—sorry about that, Florida, sorry about that. Trump hasn’t spent much time in New York lately. Except, that is, to get convicted of 34 felonies.”

Also Read: Trump says he would offer Elon Musk cabinet spot, Tesla CEO expresses willingness to serve in THIS ‘perfect’ department

Trump defends his report card

In a post on Wednesday, Trump admitted that he was “amazed” by Hochul's remarks for two reasons.

According to him, he did a “great job” in New York by constructing few of the most stunning and successful buildings, providing jobs to thousands of people, paying billions of dollars in taxes.

“Number two is that, on the very distinct possibility I will win the Presidency, wouldn’t it be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who got along with the President? Adversarial relationships are not good in politics!”

In addition, Trump discussed his legal issues, highlighting that his hobby horse was victimized by the New York legal system.

Citing her “vitriol displayed” at the DNC, Trump said, “It is no wonder that the Judges have treated me so badly.” He ended his attack against her by saying that the firms are leaving because the entire system is “rigged”.