New York Governor Kathy Hochul calls Donald Trump a ‘fraud’ at Democratic National Convention

At the Democratic National Convention, New York Governor Kathy Hochul launched a scathing attack on former President Donald Trump, branding him as a serial “fraud”, “philanderer”, “felon” and a disgrace to his home state. Kathy Hochul calls Donald Trump a "felon" at DNC. (Pablo Esparza/AP Content Services for OGS, Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Hochul, who hails from the Empire State herself, did not hold back in her critique of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, accusing him of betraying the working-class values that New Yorkers hold dear. “Donald Trump was born a New Yorker but ended up a fraud, a philanderer, and a felon,” she said.

“If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker. We’ve dealt with him for 78 long years.”

The NY Gov accused Trump of cheating the state out of millions, a pattern of dishonesty she claimed continued during his tenure in the White House.

“We’ve seen him stiff contractors, rip off workers,” Hochul said. “He abuses women, brags about it, then takes away their rights. It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-a-Lago.”

Hochul touts Biden-Harris achievements in manufacturing revival

Hochul shared the convention stage with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and used her own background to contrast herself with Trump, framing her upbringing in blue-collar Buffalo as a testament to the values of hard work and integrity.

She recounted, “Like other families in my community, they believed that with hard work they could build a better future.”

“I’m proud of my roots and the values I learned: grit, determination, compassion.”

Hochul also took the opportunity to praise President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their efforts in revitalizing American manufacturing, particularly in New York.

She also highlighted the recent announcement of a Micron chip-manufacturing plant in Syracuse, which is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

“Trump talked big about bringing back manufacturing jobs,” Hochul noted. “But you know who actually did it? President Biden and Vice President Harris.”