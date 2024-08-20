Taylor Swift won't appear at the Democratic National Convention despite rumours

Thus, four weeks after Joe Biden was removed from the competition, Democrats are convening in Chicago this week to officially designate Kamala Harris as their candidate to confront former US President Donald Trump. Taylor Swift won't Shake it Off Democratic National Convention. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Despite the hopes, Taylor Swift will not be appearing at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week, according to a Deadline report.

“Everybody loves Taylor, but having her here would overshadow everything,” a DNC insider revealed to Deadline. “Think about it, no one would remember a word the Vice President said in her acceptance speech. All the headlines would be about Swift.”

Harris, who is now leading the Democratic bid for the White House following Biden's decision to step aside, is set to deliver her acceptance speech on August 22. Biden is expected to speak tonight after a DNC tribute, which will include remarks by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Beyoncé's 'Freedom' boosts Kamala Harris's Campaign, But where's Taylor Swift?

While Beyoncé has allowed Harris to use her 2016 hit ‘Freedom’ as campaign theme music, Taylor Swift is seen as the kind of cultural force that could potentially sway the election in Harris's favour. Given Swift's broad appeal across both Democratic and Republican states, rumours had circulated that she might fly into Chicago to endorse the Vice President. However, Swift has not yet endorsed any candidate in this election cycle.

Swift is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour, performing at London's Wembley Arena. With only one more show scheduled in Europe before a break until October, her relatively open schedule led to increased speculation about a possible DNC appearance.

Adding to the Swifty speculation, Trump recently tried to stir up controversy by falsely claiming on social media that Swift had endorsed him. Although this claim is baseless, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign stated, “Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day.”

With over 60,000 members, the Swifties for Kamala group has gained significant traction and is planning a fundraising event for the Vice President on August 27. However, Irene Kim, co-founder of Swifties for Kamala, told Wired magazine, “We do not represent every Swiftie, but I think there is a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Kamala.”