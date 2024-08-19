Malala Yousafzai has her first ‘proper’ concert experience at Taylor Swift's London show: ‘Music felt like a gift’

Malala Yousufzai celebrated a milestone in her life as she attended Taylor Swift’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, August 17, 2024. She was present during the concert along with her loved ones and shared a few snaps from the event on her Instagram. She also took this moment to reflect upon the power and influence of music. Malala Yousafzai attended her first "proper" concert at Taylor Swift's show in London. (@malala/Instagram, Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Malala Yousufzai’s marks first concert with Taylor’s Eras Tour

The Pakistani education activist celebrated her first “proper” concert experience as she attended the show with her husband, Asser Malik and a few close friends. As she shared pictures from the concert on social media, she reminisced a memory from childhood related to Taylor. In her caption, she wrote, “Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift.”

In 2008, when Malala was just 11 years old, she used to live in a small town called Swat Valley in Pakistan which was acquired by the Taliban who banned any form of entertainment including music and television. They also banned girls from going to school. However, from her time spent at school, she remembered Love Story being a favourite of hers and Moniba, her best friend in school.

In the caption, she wrote, “Moniba and I found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called LOVE STORY. We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That’s where my Swiftie journey began,” as reported by People.

She also shared her experience of a concert for the first time in the caption as she wrote, “It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends."

Malala’s insightful caption on music

Malala experienced her first “proper” concert at the age of 27. She took the opportunity to highlight that many out there have yet to enjoy music of their own free will. In her caption, she reminded her followers as she wrote, “Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work and public life.” In September 2021, the Taliban re-established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

She concluded with, “In Swat, music made my friends and me feel confident and free. And one day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams.”