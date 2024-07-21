Donald Trump reveals why he doesn't give his barber a ‘big tip’: ‘That’s like a work of art’

Donald Trump, who recently faced an assassination attempt and suffered 2 cm-wide gunshot wound to his ear, halted his speech to mock his own hair during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday. Donald J. Trump holds his first public campaign rally with his running mate, Vice Presidential nominee U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

During his speech, the former President urged his supporters to see him up there on the screen, quipping “That comb over is a severe sucker, that's very severe.”

“It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, I looked up there, I said, ‘Whoa, look at that.’ Wow. That’s like a work of art,” he stated.

The statements were made during Trump's first rally following his official acceptance of the party's presidential nomination for the third time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump praised his plan to remove tip taxes and mentioned the variety of workers who receive them.

“Barbers get tips. I don’t give mine a big tip because I don’t think they do a very good job,” he said in jest, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Trump's campaign has pledged to concentrate more on uniting the country after an attempt on his life. The hair joke is the most recent instance of the former president displaying a more compassionate side.

Grand Rapids voters saw Ohio Senator JD Vance at a campaign event following his nomination to run alongside Trump. Vance is pushing Trump's promise to defend blue-collar employees like in Michigan.

Secret Service reacts to report of rejecting pleas to beef Trump's security detail

In a bombshell statement, the US Secret Service on Saturday reacted to the shocking report that senior officials had turned down requests to strengthen the security detail of Trump in the past. On the condition of anonymity, an official said that it relies on “state or local partners” to fill in the gaps when it is unable to grant such requests.

According to The Post, senior Secret Service officers “repeatedly” rejected requests from Trump's detail for more stringent security measures prior to the July 13 assassination attempt.

The report claims that agents tasked with Trump's protection have lobbied for more security personnel in the past These suggestions concerned items like magnetometers or more staff to screen visitors. A request for more snipers was already been made.