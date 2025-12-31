Donald Trump’s 10 landmark decisions in 2025 – National Guard deployment to Hamas-Israel ceasefire

Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2025 was marked by policy shifts and an assertive use of executive power. From the first days of his second term, the president moved to undo Biden-era policies while advancing long-promised goals on immigration, trade and social issues. President Donald Trump pumps his fist at Christmas Eve dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.(AP)

Several of Trump’s decisions this year triggered immediate legal challenges or market reactions, while others reshaped US engagement abroad.

Here is a timeline of 10 landmark decisions taken by Donald Trump in 2025, spanning domestic policy, national security, trade and foreign affairs.

1. Reinstating global ‘gag rule’ on abortion aid

Within days of taking office, Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy, cutting off US funding to overseas organisations that provide abortion services, counsel patients about the procedure or advocate for abortion rights.

The policy, first introduced under Ronald Reagan, has historically swung with changes in administration. Abortion rights groups warned the move would restrict access to contraception and maternal healthcare worldwide.

2. Mandating binary definition of sex

Also in January, Trump signed an executive order directing the US government to recognize only two sexes, male and female. “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders,” Trump said in his inaugural address.

The order required federal identification documents, including passports and visas, to reflect biological sex rather than gender identity.

3. Invoking Alien Enemies Act for deportations

In March, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a rarely used wartime law, to accelerate deportations of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. In a presidential proclamation, Trump claimed the gang operated with the backing of Venezuela’s government.

“The result is a hybrid criminal state that is perpetrating an invasion of and predatory incursion into the United States,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

In September, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the administration could not use the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan nationals, finding their presence in the US did not constitute an “invasion” by a foreign nation.

4. Declaring national trade emergency and imposing sweeping tariffs

In April, Trump declared a national emergency over the US trade deficit and invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to roll out broad tariffs, branding the move “Liberation Day”. The order imposed a 10% baseline tariff on imports from nearly all countries, alongside steeper country-specific duties.

The announcement triggered a global market sell-off before Trump later paused many of the tariffs for 90 days to allow negotiations with major trading partners.

5. Deploying National Guard over objections from state and city leaders

Beginning in June, Trump ordered National Guard deployments to US cities in response to anti-immigration protests and rising crime, first sending troops to Los Angeles despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass.

He later placed Washington, DC’s law enforcement under federal control using the Home Rule Act, and in September authorized a deployment to Memphis with the backing of Tennessee’s Republican governor.

6. Brokering ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

In October, Trump helped broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, ending a war that began in October 2023. The agreement led to the return of remaining hostages and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Trump also proposed an international framework to temporarily govern Gaza, overseen by a US-backed “Board of Peace”.

7. Approving construction of new White House state ballroom

Also in October, Trump authorized the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot state ballroom as part of an expansion of the White House complex, a project he has said will be privately funded and avoid taxpayer dollars. Trump argued the White House lacked adequate space for large gatherings and that the new venue could host up to 999 guests for state dinners, receptions and potential inaugurations.

Renderings released by the White House suggest a design echoing the gilded style of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ballroom, and East Wing demolition began in October to make way for the project. Trump has said the ballroom will be completed well before the end of his term.

8. Creating, and later shutting down DOGE

Earlier in the year, Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut federal spending and reduce the size of government, with billionaire Elon Musk initially leading the effort. Despite its high-profile launch, DOGE never released detailed public data on savings.

In November, the department was quietly shut down eight months before its planned end date, making its impact difficult to independently assess.

9. Signing an executive order to end birthright citizenship

In December, Trump signed an executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship, challenging long-standing interpretations of the 14th Amendment. Speaking to Politico, Trump argued the provision was intended for the children of enslaved people after the Civil War and warned it would be “devastating” if the Supreme Court ruled against his administration.

10. Authorizing release of Epstein files

Later in December, Trump signed legislation compelling the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, following months of public pressure and a bill clearing Congress. Thousands of documents were made public with victims’ identities redacted. While Trump is named in the files, authorities have said there is no evidence of illegal activity involving him.