‘He shares our love of young, nubile girls’: Trump hints in new Epstein files

References to US President Donald Trump featured prominently in the fresh dump of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released on Tuesday. From his many trips on Epstein's private jet in the 90s to the reference of a shared "love of young, nubile girls" apparently hinting at the President, the Republican reportedly appeared many times in the file drop. US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein (L), and a fresh batch of files linked to the sex offender released on Tuesday (R).

The document dump is the latest in a series of files linked to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein being released over the last few days, and intensifies scrutiny over Trump's long acknowledged past association with the notorious sex offender.

Inside the references to Donald Trump in the new Epstein files:

Private jet trips

The new files feature an internal email from 2020 in which a New York public prosecutor has mentioned Donald Trump's trips on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, which were more than what investigators were aware of at the time, news agency Reuters said in a report.

The President flew on Epstein's private jet eight times between 1993 and 1996, and was accompanied by Ghislaine Maxwell, who trafficked young girls for Epstein, on four of them, the email says.

Documents detailing flights Donald Trump took on his then close friend Jeffrey Epstein's private jet. (AFP)

One of the flights carried only Epstein, Trump and an unidentified 20-year-old individual whose name was redacted, while two other flights included women described as potential witnesses in the Maxwell case, the email reportedly said.

‘President shares love of young, nubile girls'

Another damning revelation in the newly released files is a note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, the former US gymnastics doctor who is serving a life sentence over rampant abuse of female athletes.

The seemingly handwritten note doesn't directly mention Donald Trump, but shows Epstein complaining to Nassar that they are incarcerated while the "president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch.'"

A card that makes a crude reference to Donald Trump, purportedly written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, who is serving a life sentence for sexually abusing hundreds of girls.(via REUTERS)

The note is undersigned ‘J. Epstein’ and was allegedly written by the sex offender while he was in jail and sent in August 2019, the month he died by suicide.

However, the US Department of Justice has rubbished the letter as ‘fake’, arguing that the writing didn't appear to ‌match Epstein's, it was postmarked three days after his death and there was no inmate number on it.

"This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual. Nevertheless, the DOJ will continue to ⁠release all material required by law," the department said ⁠in a statement, quoted by Reuters.

Subpoena to Trump's Florida beach club

The new files reportedly also show that a subpoena was issued to Mar-a-lago, Donald Trump's famous beach club in south Florida, in 2021. The prosecutors were seeking records relevant to the government's case against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year sentence after being accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse minor girls.

According to an AFP report, the subpoena does not imply wrongdoing by its recipient but shows the investigators sought information from Trump's beach club in Maxwell's case.

Another revelation in the files linked Trump and Maxwell as their image was found as someone reviewed data obtained from close Trump ally Steve Bannon's cellphone.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump are shown in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC(via REUTERS)

It has long been established that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein once shared a close friendship but authorities have never directly accused the President of any criminal wrongdoing over it.

Trump has also tried to distance himself from the sex offender and once called him a “creep". According to a CNN report, Trump has also claimed in the past that the two stopped speaking years before Epstein's death.