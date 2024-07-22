Donald Trump slammed for ordering staff to 'turn off cameras' over combover crisis: ‘Better be bald’

Donald Trump is facing backlash after reportedly ordering his staff to turn off cameras due to feelings of self-consciousness about his 'combover.' The presidential hopeful, who recently survived an assassination attempt, was speaking at a rally in Grand Falls, Michigan when he abruptly veered off-topic upon noticing cameras capturing an unflattering angle of his hair. And now, social media thinks this incident reveals yet another obsession of his, in addition to his concerns about height and weight. Gallery assistants pose, pretending to put the finishing touches to the hair and make-up of a waxwork of US President-elect Donald Trump, during a media event at Madame Tussauds in London.(Reuters)

Donald Trump had a ‘combover crisis’ in Michigan

During the Michigan rally, his first appearance since narrowly escaping a life-threatening attack in Pennsylvania that left him with ear injuries, a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing Trump obsessing over his problematic combover. In the clip, he is seen instructing his staff to turn off the cameras while pointing to the screen, which displayed his hair from an angle that made the 'hair' appear particularly ‘severe.’

“Turn off those cameras,” Trump quips. “That's a severe sucker," he adds bringing everyone’s attention to his look on the big screen. "What's with that one? It looks OK from the other side. But that is very severe. I apologize. Man. I looked up there and said, 'Whoa. Look at that.' Wow, that's like a work of art," he continued.

Donald Trump criticised for his ‘hair obsession’

While departing from the main topic is not unusual for him, he was still met with cheers and applause from his supporters at the event. However, social media was unimpressed with his apparent obsession, criticizing him for being ‘so vain.’

"That is possibly the only moment in Donald's life when he's shown any self-awareness," a user remarked. Another added, “Ironically, he would look a lot better bald.” “You..you remember when. Jimmy Fallon rubbed Donald's hair ..and the whole world got a good long look at his bald head and stupid comb over?..remember?” A third chimed in. “Maybe it's time he goes bald Bruce Willis style. Think of the nicknames,” one more added.

For those wondering if he mentioned Biden’s exit in his rally? No, the Grand Falls political campaign was organised hours before President Joe Biden decided to drop out from the race amid mounting pressure to withdraw. The 81-year-old ended up endorsing his VP Kamala Harris for the presidential nominee position.

Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 Presidential bid

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social after Biden dropped the bombshell. The decision, as reported, was a last-minute call after the President weighed the evidence against him and decided that stepping aside was in the best interest of the party.

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris released a statement after getting endorsed. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” she said.