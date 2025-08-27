Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Donald Trump still weighing 'very serious' economic sanctions on Russia

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 02:49 am IST

Donald Trump is seeking one-on-one talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Putin.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is prepared to impose economic sanctions against Russia if its president, Vladimir Putin, fails to agree to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump is seeking one-on-one talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Putin. (Representative image/REUTERS)
Donald Trump is seeking one-on-one talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Putin. (Representative image/REUTERS)

"It's very, very serious what I have in mind, if I have to do it, but I want to see it end," Trump told a reporter who asked if Putin would face consequences. "We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic because we're not going to get into a world war."

The president has withheld long-threatened sanctions against Putin in his latest push to end the more than three-year-long war that has so far defied his efforts at mediation.

Trump is seeking one-on-one talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Putin. Though Zelenskiy has agreed in principle to such talks, Putin has not. The Kremlin has suggested no such meeting is currently on the cards.

"It will not be a world war, but it will be an economic war," Trump said at a White House Cabinet meeting. "An economic war is going to be bad, and it's going to be bad for Russia, and I don't want that."

He added: "Zelenskiy is not exactly innocent, either."

Despite slow diplomatic progress, U.S. and European officials have been discussing potential security guarantees that Washington might provide Kyiv after a hypothetical deal is reached, potentially including support by air or intelligence sharing.

Trump has long suggested using economic tools as leverage against warring nations. He is preparing to slap 25% more in tariffs on India's U.S.-bound exports on Wednesday over New Delhi's Russian oil buying.

India is one of the biggest consumers of Russian oil.

Trump suggested on Tuesday that he was open to "using a very strong tariff system that's very costly to Russia or Ukraine" to make peace.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump still weighing 'very serious' economic sanctions on Russia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On