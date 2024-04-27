 Donald Trump suggests venue as Biden expresses willingness to debate ahead of US elections - Hindustan Times
Donald Trump suggests venue as Biden expresses willingness to debate ahead of US elections

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 27, 2024 07:33 PM IST

Soon after Joe Biden declared that is “happy to debate” with Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee offered a few venue suggestions to his Democratic challenger ahead of November elections.

During a surprising interview with Howard Stern on Friday, Biden said that he has no idea when and where the debate with Trump would take place.

Reacting to Biden's statement, the ex-US president took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote he is ready to debate “ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE.”

“Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan,” Trump suggested a debate venue to POTUS.

While Trump has refused to debate with any presidential primary opponents, he has insisted Biden to debate him since it became evident that it would be a rematch between them in the 2024 White House battle.

He even mocked Biden on several occasions, claiming that the 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief “can't put two sentences together.”

As Biden's announcement about the debate comes amidst Trump's hush money trial in New York, the GOP leader stated that “everyone knows he doesn't really mean it.”

“In the alternative, he's in New York City today, although probably doesn't know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT,” he mentioned. “Let's do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight - on National Television, I'll wait around!”

Biden earlier said debate with Trump would depend on his behaviour

Last month, Biden stated that his decision to debate with Trump would rely on his behaviour, implying that the ex-US president was only keen to debate because "he's got nothing to do."

Despite the fact that Trump has said he would debate Biden anywhere at any time, it seems highly unlikely that the two candidates will meet for a face-to-face debate. Before engaging in a debate, both parties are required to reach an agreement with a set of rules.

Earlier, a dozen US news organizations appealed to Biden and Trump "to publicly commit to participating in general election debates before November's election."

US News
