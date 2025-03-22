Donald Trump terminates legal aid for migrant children travelling alone to US

The Trump administration on Friday ended a contract with the Acacia Center for Justice, terminating all legal aid to migrant children entering the US without a parent or guardian. The Trump administration has ended legal aid for migrant children who travel to the US without a parent or guardian(REUTERS)

This recent move is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration into the US. The government had early halted the work done by Acacia and its subcontractors, and then reversed their decision.

Now, ahead of a contract renewal due on March 29, they have officially terminated the services offered by the organisation, which through a network of providers assists nearly 26,000 migrant minors in the US with legal representation, reported news agency Associated Press.

The organisation also conducted legal orientations for the vulnerable population, especially children housed in federal government shelters, through “know your rights” clinics, which they will be allowed to continue doing.

‘For govt convenience’

The termination letter, issued by the department of health and human services, cited by the Associated Press, stated that the contract was ending “for the government's convenience.”

While those undergoing or fighting deportation do not have the same right to representation as in a criminal case, they are allowed a private attorney for their case. In this regard, unaccompanied migrant children are far more vulnerable and need support.

Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2008 there are special protections for children who arrive in the US without a parent or a legal guardian.

Emily G Hilliard, deputy press secretary at the department of health and human services, told AP, that they continue to meet the legal requirement specified by the Act and also have a legal settlement guiding how children in immigration custody are to be treated.

One person working with the Acacia Centre for Justice told PTI, that they would fight against the termination. They added, “We're trying to pull every lever but we have to be prepared for the worst, which is children going to court without attorneys all over the country. This is a complete collapse of the system."