Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump terminates legal aid for migrant children travelling alone to US

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2025 06:52 AM IST

The US department of health and human services terminated nearly all the legal aid provided to immigrant children travelling without a parent or guardian

The Trump administration on Friday ended a contract with the Acacia Center for Justice, terminating all legal aid to migrant children entering the US without a parent or guardian.

The Trump administration has ended legal aid for migrant children who travel to the US without a parent or guardian(REUTERS)
The Trump administration has ended legal aid for migrant children who travel to the US without a parent or guardian(REUTERS)

This recent move is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration into the US. The government had early halted the work done by Acacia and its subcontractors, and then reversed their decision.

Also Read: Why Donald Trump said warplanes can't be 'shared' with Elon Musk

Now, ahead of a contract renewal due on March 29, they have officially terminated the services offered by the organisation, which through a network of providers assists nearly 26,000 migrant minors in the US with legal representation, reported news agency Associated Press.

The organisation also conducted legal orientations for the vulnerable population, especially children housed in federal government shelters, through “know your rights” clinics, which they will be allowed to continue doing.

Also Read: Donald Trump signs executive order to eliminate Education Department

‘For govt convenience’

The termination letter, issued by the department of health and human services, cited by the Associated Press, stated that the contract was ending “for the government's convenience.”

While those undergoing or fighting deportation do not have the same right to representation as in a criminal case, they are allowed a private attorney for their case. In this regard, unaccompanied migrant children are far more vulnerable and need support.

Also Read: Donald Trump warns of jail time for ‘sabotaging’ Tesla vehicles: ‘We're looking for you’

Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2008 there are special protections for children who arrive in the US without a parent or a legal guardian.

Emily G Hilliard, deputy press secretary at the department of health and human services, told AP, that they continue to meet the legal requirement specified by the Act and also have a legal settlement guiding how children in immigration custody are to be treated.

One person working with the Acacia Centre for Justice told PTI, that they would fight against the termination. They added, “We're trying to pull every lever but we have to be prepared for the worst, which is children going to court without attorneys all over the country. This is a complete collapse of the system."

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On