Trump to announce trade deals with 7 nations, prepares more letters amid tariff row

US President Donald Trump has announced he will be releasing fresh letters on Wednesday regarding trade deals and tariff. The US president's announcement comes a day after he released letters to 14 countries for revised and hiked tariffs. The US president stated that letters regarding trade with at least seven countries will be released on Wednesday morning. More letter can be expected in the afternoon, he added. (REUTERS)

Taking to Truth Social, the US president stated that letters regarding trade with at least seven countries will be released on Wednesday morning. More letter can be expected in the afternoon, he added.

“We will be releasing a minimum of 7 Countries having to do with trade, tomorrow morning, with an additional number of Countries being released in the afternoon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Tuesday, during a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president stated that Washington struck a deal with the UK, China, and was close to striking a trade deal with India.

Trump's latest round of tariff and trade letters comes amid the ongoing row due to the president and his administration's decision to increase levies on all US trading partners.

On Tuesday, Trump announced tariffs on 14 countries. The new levies ranges from 25 percent to 40 percent as the nations scrambled to strike a deal with the US president.

Trump has also extended the previous July 9 deadline to August 1 but expressed that he will not move the deadline again.

“TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that "all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted.”

Trump waged a trade war with key US partners and allies after he announced revised and hiked tariffs during his April 2 ‘Liberation Day’ exercise.