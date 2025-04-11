Donald Trump to undergo annual health check-up: What could be included in the report?

Donald Trump is set to undergo his first physical check-up, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre today, after returning as the US President for his second term in January this year. US President Donald Trump will have his annual physical today for the first time since he took office in January, 2025(REUTERS)

The annual physical check-up will allow the public to have access to the 78-year-old's health records, which Donald Trump had shown reluctance towards during his first term.

However, the US President took to social media last week to state, “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!”

The focus on the President's health will be particularly magnified, as rhetoric building concern about former President Joe Biden's health had been one of the reasons he had to drop out of the 2024 elections.

Trump is currently the oldest President ever sworn into office, a record previously held by Biden.

He has also been accused of falsifying reports on his health during his first term, where he reportedly dictated a letter to his doctor, Harold Bornstein, in 2015, claiming he was the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” reported CNN.

What could be included in Trump's health report?

Donald Trump's previous health check-ups have stirred controversy, sampling stating that he was in excellent health, but refusing to divulge details on the President's mental acuity, his weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test.

However, during a check-up by the White House physician, who initially gave glowing reviews to Trump, he was revealed to be technically obese and suffering from a common form of heart disease as well.

In 2020, then-White House physician Sean Conley stated that there were no major changes in the president’s health, based on “summarized data” from medical visits between November 2019 and April 2020.

However, no reason was given for why the physical exam took six months to finish.

Trump has also stated that he would released his medical records during several interviews, but has never made them available to the public.

In 2023, as he ran for a second term, Trump released a brief doctor's letter without any data, saying he had lost weight and "his cognitive exams were exceptional."

The medical tests, which are usually used to determine ailments, physical fitness and cognitive ability, are selectively disclosed.

In 2018, former White House physician Ronny Jackson examined Trump and stated he was in good health due to his “great genes,” but later said in a press briefing that he needed to have a healthier diet.

Polls showed that during the 2024 elections, voters regularly worried about the fitness of Biden who was 82.