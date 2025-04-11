Menu Explore
Oops! Trump calls wrong McMaster, rants: ‘Why the F would I talk to you?’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 11, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Former President Trump mistakenly called his ex-adviser H.R. McMaster instead of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

President Donald Trump accidentally called his former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, last month from the White House, and ended with the “F-word”, per a CBS News report citing four sources familiar with the incident.

Trump accidentally called H.R. McMaster instead of Governor Henry McMaster, resulting in a tense conversation. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)
Trump accidentally called H.R. McMaster instead of Governor Henry McMaster, resulting in a tense conversation. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

The surprise phone call came on May 2, when McMaster received a message on his personal cellphone telling him to stand by for a call from the president. Hilariously, just the day before, Trump had publicly blasted McMaster on his TruthSocial platform, calling him a “weak and totally ineffective loser.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump delisting Chinese stocks amid tariff war? What we know

The retired Army officer, who served as Trump’s national security adviser for just over a year before being pushed out in 2018, had recently appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes. He questioned Trump’s stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin and cast doubt on Putin’s sincerity about wanting to end the war in Ukraine. The appearance clearly didn’t sit well with Trump — nor did the mix-up that was about to unfold.

When Trump realized he dialed wrong McMaster

When Trump got on the line, he kicked off the conversation with: “Henry…” Two sources told CBS News that it was clear the former president believed he was speaking to someone else. McMaster, surprised but polite, quickly realized: “Mr. President, this is H.R. McMaster.”

“Why the f*** would I talk to H.R. McMaster?” he shot back, before reportedly delving into a brief tirade against his former adviser, according to CBS News.

Actually, the POTUS had meant to call South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster — not the man who had once helped craft his foreign policy.

ALSO READ| US judge allows Trump's rule asking illegal immigrants to register with govt

The White House is tight-lipped since the blunder, but Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told CBS News, “H.R. McMaster has completely beclowned himself and his third-rate book, which is now sold in the bargain bin of the fiction section of a discount bookstore, is filled with lies in a futile attempt to rehabilitate his tattered reputation.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
