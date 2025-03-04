Donald Trump US tariffs news Live: Mexico retaliates, Canada issues 21-day ultimatum

Donald Trump Live Updates: US imposed new tariffs on Canada and Mexico and doubled duties on Chinese goods.

Donald Trump Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's new trade tariffs on Mexico, Canadian and Chinese goods sparked fears of a trade war. The tariffs, which include a 25% levy on imports from Mexico and Canada and a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20% is likely to disrupt nearly $2.2 trillion in annual trade.

The move was implemented on Tuesday with Trump citing the three partners' failure to curb the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the US as the key reason behind it.

Trade war fears sent markets falling in Asia and Europe on Tuesday in response to what analysts said were its steepest tariffs on imports since the 1940s.

How China, Mexico and Canada responded

China responded immediately, announcing additional tariffs of 10%-15% on certain US imports from March 10 and a series of new export restrictions for designated US entities. Later it said it had raised complaints about the new measures with the World Trade Organization.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa would respond with 25% tariffs on C$30 billion ($20.7 billion) worth of US imports and another C$125 billion if Trump's tariffs were still in place in 21 days.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday said that the country will respond to 25% tariffs imposed by the United States with its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods. AFP reported.

