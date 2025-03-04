Donald Trump US tariffs news Live: Mexico retaliates, Canada issues 21-day ultimatum
The move was implemented on Tuesday with Trump citing the three partners' failure to curb the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the US as the key reason behind it.
Trade war fears sent markets falling in Asia and Europe on Tuesday in response to what analysts said were its steepest tariffs on imports since the 1940s.
How China, Mexico and Canada responded
China responded immediately, announcing additional tariffs of 10%-15% on certain US imports from March 10 and a series of new export restrictions for designated US entities. Later it said it had raised complaints about the new measures with the World Trade Organization.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa would respond with 25% tariffs on C$30 billion ($20.7 billion) worth of US imports and another C$125 billion if Trump's tariffs were still in place in 21 days.
Donald Trump Live Updates: Top points
- President Donald Trump’s long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday.
- Imports from Canada and Mexico will now be taxed at 25%, with Canadian energy products subject to 10% import duties.
- The 10% tariff that Trump placed on Chinese imports in February was doubled to 20%.
- Beijing retaliated Tuesday with tariffs of up to 15% on a wide array of US farm exports.
- China also expanded the number of US companies subject to export controls and other restrictions by about two dozen.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would slap tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over 21 days.
- US markets dropped sharply Monday after Trump said there was “no room left” for negotiations that could lower the tariffs.
- The Canada and Mexico tariffs were supposed to begin in February, but Trump agreed to a 30-day suspension to negotiate further with the two largest US trading partners.
- Trump could also impose more tariffs on the European Union, India, computer chips, autos and pharmaceutical drugs.
Donald Trump Live Updates: Wall Street's losing streak continues after US tariffs
tocks are falling again on Wall Street as companies and investors react to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the U.S.’s biggest trading partners. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7% Tuesday morning, the Nasdaq fell 0.6% and the Dow slid 423 points, or 1%.
Donald Trump Live Updates: Mexico to slap retaliatory tariffs on US
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday said that the country will respond to 25% tariffs imposed by the United States with its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods. AFP reported.
Sheinbaum said she will announce the products Mexico will target on Sunday in a public event in Mexico City’s central plaza.
Donald Trump Live Updates: Canada responds to 25% tariffs announcement
He said previously that Canada would target American beer, wine, bourbon, home appliances and Florida orange juice.
Donald Trump Live Updates: European companies brace for US tariffs
Some of the major European companies are preparing their 'plan Bs' to adapt to US trade tariffs that became a blunt reality on Tuesday, Reuters reportedDonald Trump imposed hefty 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%.
Trump could also impose more tariffs on the European Union in the coming month.
Donald Trump Live Updates: US tariffs on Canada and Mexico take effect
US President Donald Trump’s long-threatened trade tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect Tuesday. The tariff announcement has put global markets on edge and set up costly retaliations by the United States’ North American allies.