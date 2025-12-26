Trump's ankle photo goes viral on Christmas Day; ‘tax money stuffed in socks’

An old zoomed-in photo of President Donald Trump's ankle is going viral on social media on Christmas Day. In a post on Wednesday, an X user with over 70K followers (@PopularLiberal) sarcastically claimed that the 79-year-old has money ‘stuffed’ in his socks. The post now has over 24,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 1,100 times. Donald Trump takes part in a Christmas Eve dinner in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago club(REUTERS)

In a Christmas Eve post, the user shared a photo of Trump's swollen ankle. “TRUMP THINKS HE’S SLICK. THAT’S YOUR TAX MONEY STUFFED IN HIS SOCK. HE SIPHONED THE WHOLE TREASURY STRAIGHT INTO HIS ANKLE. 🎁,” the caption on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

However, the photo is not a new one. It is from a July event. “Is this photo real? Is Trumps ankels really that bad? His health over all?” one concerned social media user asked.

“I want the entire photo. Sorry but we can't trust anything anymore. We know he has edena but this is even worse than before,” a skeptical user added.

Grok addresses confusion

After one person asked xAI's bot, Grok, about the photo, it responded: “The photo appears genuine, showing Donald Trump's swollen ankle from a July 2025 event. It's linked to his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a common vein condition causing mild leg swelling. Official reports state his overall health is excellent, with a recent October 2025 MRI showing normal results and no major concerns.”

Trump's health concerns

Earlier this year, Trump underwent an examination for swelling in his legs. The White House revealed that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The 79-year-old underwent a 'comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies' with the White House Medical Unit, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease,” the White House physician noted. He further added that Trump's lab testing was all ‘within normal limits’.

“No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified,” Barbabella added.