Donald Trump's family member warns how ‘worst’ the ex-prez would be in second-term

Former US President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has warned about the dangers of a second Trump presidency. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he finishes speaking at The Believers' Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP)

She stated in her Substack blog post the risks her uncle could pose if he were to return to office, arguing that the situation would be even worse than his first term. “Donald Trump’s second term, if we are self-destructive enough to grant him one, will be focused on revenge—against his perceived political enemies,” she said.

“As mightily as corporate media have tried to normalize—and to a troubling degree have succeeded in normalizing—Donald’s worst behavior, this is light years away from normal.”

The trained psychologist highlighted that Trump's plans to “punish his enemies” were not just political tactics, but serious threats to democracy. “I think it’s worth pausing for a minute to acknowledge how extraordinary, how outside the realm of politics-as-usual and the morally acceptable that is; how unconscionable it is that we have descended so far that we even have to have this conversation,” she wrote.

Mary Trump cites how Donald plans to stack federal agencies

In the second term, the ex-prez would not be constrained by the “guardrails” that limited him during his first time in office. She explained, “It will start with Donald and his inner circle firing non-partisan civil servants and hiring in their stead people who will pledge their loyalty to him, not the Constitution or the United States.” She added that proven loyalists would likely be appointed to top roles in federal agencies, including the FBI, U.S. attorneys, and the Department of Justice.

Mary also expressed alarm, “Now the corrupt illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme Court has ruled that a president cannot be prosecuted for anything that is considered an official duty. As part of that ruling, the Court also said that all communications between a president and the Justice Department are privileged. There would literally be nothing to constrain him.”

“Donald Trump is a fascist and he and the Republican Party have put this country on a path towards fascism. If he gets back into power, he will care nothing about governing. All of his energy will be dedicated to grifting and revenge. And most of us aren’t prepared.”