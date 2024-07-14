Donald Trump's supporters hail his ‘determination' after assassination attempt: ‘He’s winning the election now’

Donald Trump has been hailed for his courage after he braved an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded but is confirmed to be safe now. Hours after the attack, he was seen arriving at Newark Airport, waving as he walked down the stairs of his private jet. Donald Trump's supporters hail his ‘determination' after assassination attempt (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service snipers. He was a resident of Bethel Park. Before opening fire, he was waiting on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage.

‘He’s winning the election now’

In the comment section of the above video, Trump’s supporters showered praises on him and prayed for his recovery. “God bless Trump and protect him! God kept him safe! And God bless that crowd for staying calm and brave. Those are true American that can not be frightened away! We will not cower!! USA! TRUMP! MAGA!!” one user wrote. “Trump for PRESIDENT,” one user wrote, while another said, “He’s winning the election now. It’s over.”

“We love you Donald. Prayers for you. God bless,” one user wrote. “Solidly behind you, Trump,” one user wrote, while another said, “WOW.. respect for the determination and stamina!” “He has my utmost respect!!!! I'm pro Trump from the beginning and now I'm even prouder to be!!!! TRUMP is the ONLY choice for America & Freedom,” one user said. One user wrote, “May you heal quickly and restore your health, and stay strong and determined in your efforts on behalf of a vast majority of people around the world, who need men and women of peace. I'm praying for you, and them.”

The shooter, Crooks, was registered as a Republican, according to a voter-registration record. He was a resident of Bethel Park in Pennsylvania, and is believed to have graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School. That year, he reportedly received a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative, according to The Tribune-Review.