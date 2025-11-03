Donna Jean Godchaux family: All on ex-husband Keith Godchaux, husband David MacKay and son Zion

Donna Jean Godchaux, the lead singer of the now disbanded rock band, Grateful Dead (1972 to 1979), has passed away at the age of 78. Donna Jean was married to Keith Godchaux, a former pianist with the Grateful Dead, for 10 years, from 1970 to 1980. They have a son named Zion Godchaux, who is an instrumentalist with the American rock and electronic duo, BoomBox. She later married Dave MacKay. Donna Jean Godchaux.(X/@DigitizingSassy)

Donna Jean Godchaux died at the Alive Hospice in Nashville on Sunday after a long battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

A statement from the family read: “She was a sweet and warmly beautiful spirit, and all those who knew her are united in loss. The family requests privacy at this time of grieving."

“In the words of Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, ‘May the four winds blow her safely home’,” it added.

Donna Jean Godchaux Family: All You Need To Know

Donna Jean Godchaux married Keith Godchaux in 1970. Two years later, they joined the Grateful Dead together in 1972 — Keith as the band’s keyboardist and Donna Jean as a vocalist. By the late 1970s, both struggled with substance abuse, which affected their performances and relationships within the band. They left the Grateful Dead in 1979.

After leaving, the couple formed their own group, the Heart of Gold Band, in 1980. Sadly, just a few months later, Keith Godchaux died in a car accident on July 23, 1980. They had one son together, Zion Godchaux.

Donna Jean Godchaux later married to David MacKay and remained together till her death. They performed as the duo “Donna Jean and the Tricksters” (later known as the Donna Jean Godchaux Band with Jeff Mattson).

Who is Zion Godchaux, Donna Jean Godchaux's son?

Zion Rock Godchaux is the son of Donna Jean and Keith Godchaux. Born in 1974, Zion grew up around the Grateful Dead scene and inherited his parents’ deep musical roots. He plays guitar, bass and synthesizers. He is best known as one-half of the electronic rock duo BoomBox.