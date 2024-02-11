Drake drops million-dollar bitcoin bet on THIS Super Bowl team: ‘Can’t go against..'

Drake has stirred up the Super Bowl scene by placing a staggering Bitcoin bet on one of the competing teams. Can you guess the fandom that is having a field day with this unexpected twist? Swifties. The Rich Baby Daddy singer has recently wagered millions on a Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers. However, there's a twist: records suggest that the team or individual he backs often ends up losing. FILE - Drake is not attending the 2024 Grammys (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Drake places big Bitcoin bet on Kansas City victory

Amidst ongoing controversy stemming from the leak of his explicit video, the rapper has made a remarkably bold bet, surpassing what most would consider reasonable. Drake, known for shelling out big bets as evident in his frequent social media posts, appears unable to resist the influence of Swifties this time.

Recently, he posted a picture online showing that he bet $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Accompanying the picture, which shows $1.15 million at stake for a potential payout of about $2.3 million, he captioned the post with, “I can't bet against the Swifties.”

Will ‘Drake Curse’ haunt Kansas City Chiefs?

Drake appears content and self-assured regarding the potential victory of the Kansas City Chiefs, yet Taylor Swift's fan base appears puzzled. This confusion stems from the well-known "Drake Curse" phenomenon. It's a widely circulated internet theory suggesting that any athlete or team supported by the Canadian rapper Drake is bound to face defeat in their respective sporting events.

Super Bowl 2024 prediction

While predictions vary, many analysts suggest a tight matchup with a slight edge toward one team based on several factors. Predictions suggest a high likelihood of victory for Kansas City. Several factors contribute to this, including Patrick Mahomes' consecutive Super Bowl appearances and the formidable defense of the Kansas City Chiefs, which should not be underestimated.