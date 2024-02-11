Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ditch Super Bowl Sunday for unexpected trip North

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly opted to skip the glitz and glamour of Super Bowl Sunday this year. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be trading in touchdowns for northern lights. Previously, Harry made a surprising appearance at the NFL when he presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. This occurred shortly after his arrival in the US following an extended visit to the UK to visit his father, King Charles, who is battling cancer. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are splitting ways with Spotify, Friday, June 16, 2023, less than a year after the debut of their podcast “Archetypes."(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Also read: Super Bowl halftime: Usher thinks it will be foolish to perform without...

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Super Bowl snub: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip the sports event

While details are still murky, a report from Page Six said that the Royals are headed North. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly extended an invitation to the Duke of Sussex for the event in Las Vegas. However, the outlet was informed that, “Despite the convenience of staying in town for the big game this week, neither Harry nor Meghan Markle will be attending Super Bowl LVIII. Instead, they are occupied with preparations for their trip to Canada for the opening event of the Invictus Games next week.”

Revisiting the past, Harry, renowned for his sporting fervor, accompanied his cousin Princess Eugenie to the 2022 Super Bowl. During his recent NFL appearance, despite grappling with the shock of his father's illness, he offered encouragement to the players through his words.

Also read: Prince Harry makes surprise NFL appearance amid King Charles' illness, fails to mention him

During the speech he was heard saying, "You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award -the highest honor -is all about serving your community. And there's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”

Prince Harry is planning a trip to Canada amid Superbowl

The rumor mill was churning with whispers of the Sussexes catching the Super Bowl buzz alongside friends and neighbors. The star-studded event, fueled by the highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers showdown, had fans buzzing about a possible royal cameo. However, it now seems unlikely that they will attend.

Every year, the NFL commissioner meticulously curates a list of A-listers to attend the annual sports event. This time, they are particularly thrilled about Taylor Swift's presence, which is expected to boost viewership, especially given her romance with Travis Kelce.