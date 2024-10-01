Dramatic doorbell footage shows California mom giving birth outside her house after her water broke

Doorbell footage captured the moment a California mother gave birth outside her house after her water suddenly broke. Natasha Downing, who was 39 weeks pregnant, was trying to make it to the hospital at the time. Doorbell footage shows California mom giving birth outside her house after her water broke (New York Post screenshot)

Downing, 34, was overcome with tremendous pain when she had just left her home in Calabasas with her suitcase in tow. She immediately crouched down near the doorway, according to Caters News Agency. “I’m walking down the stairs and I feel my baby coming,” Downing recalled. “I had to squat down outside and then my waters break. I knew I wasn’t making it to the birthing center.”

Downing said she screamed out for nitrous oxide pain relief, following which her husband, Tom, told her the baby was already “poking out.”

“I got into the squat and I just breathed, like, I just did not push at all, and her head cleared on her own,” Downing said. “As my husband looked, he told me the baby’s blue and only her head was out — and I feel her pushing backward.”

‘It was very healing and really amazing’

The footage was edited to cut out the birth of the child. It showed Downing clutching onto Tom, hunched over beside her suitcase in the middle of their front path.

“I didn’t know how she was going to clear in this position. So, I got on my side and I’m lying with my leg in the air,” Downing said. “I was on call to my midwife and all I know is I have to push to clear her shoulders. My husband got her head

She added, “It’s like a wave going through my body and that was my only push. She came out and she was totally fine. One push and she came out.”

Downing’s husband later filmed her lying near the doorway just shortly after, holding their newborn daughter, named Lilybella. “She was perfectly healthy, it was everything I had ever dreamed of,” Downing said. “It sounds like it would be a traumatic birth, but it was very healing and really amazing.”