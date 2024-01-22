E. Jean Carroll defamation trial against Trump postponed due to Covid scare

Judge Lewis Kaplan has postponed writer E Jean Carroll's trial against former President Donald Trump until Tuesday. The announcement was made after a juror reported feeling ill, and one of Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, told the court that at least one of her parents had contracted Covid-19. E. Jean Carroll (R) with her lawyers, leaves the Manhattan Federal Court for her civil defamation trial against former US President Donald Trump after it was canceled for the day, in New York City on January 22, 2024. (AFP)

Both Trump and Carroll were present in the courtroom when the cancellation was announced.

"The juror in seat no. 3 reported to Andy early this morning that he was on the way to the city but feeling hot and nauseous, so I sent him home for the day with instructions to get a Covid test and report back. The rest of the jury is here. It was reported to me that Ms Habba reported to Andy that she was not feeling well," Kaplan said as per The Guardian.

Habba, however, requested that the trial be put on hold because she wanted the entire panel. The judge approved deferral till the next day. Trump's attorney then urged the judge to call Trump to the stand on Wednesday due to the New Hampshire primary.

"So tomorrow is the New Hampshire primary and he needs to be in New Hampshire," Habba stated. "He was planning to testify — clearly, he flew in last night to be here. I would just need his testimony to be Wednesday in light of the news about the juror today."

Judge Kaplan responded that he would not make a decision regarding an adjournment at this moment.

Judge rejects Trump's latest mistrial motion

Meanwhile, Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed Trump's latest motion for a mistrial.

During E. Jean Carroll's cross-examination last week, during which Carroll testified that she had deleted some emails that contained threats to her safety, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba requested a mistrial. The judge rejected it right away.

In a letter sent to Kalpan, Habba restated the request and stated that it is impossible to determine the exact date of the threats without the records.

Carroll allegedly started getting hate mail, according to Trump, after an extract of her book detailing the assault claims was posted online by New York magazine. Trump's lawyers contended that he shouldn't be held accountable for the actions of others.

Trump, E Carroll arrived at Manhattan federal court

Before the court hearing, Trump’s motorcade reached Manhattan federal courthouse just before 9am.

Carroll also arrived at the court and a small crowd of supporters shouted in part “we’ve got your back E. Jean" and “Trump is the biggest loser”.

Last week on Wednesday, the former president was present at the federal court proceedings in Manhattan. During the trial, the former Elle writer described how her reputation was damaged after Trump's dismissed her rape claim in 2019. Carroll confronted him in court for the first time during her testimony.

Judge Lewis Kaplan warned that Trump would be removed from court if he refused to behave properly.

Carroll is suing Trump for defamation for the second time in this trial. The former US president was convicted guilty of sexual abuse and defamation by a jury in May, and Carroll was given a $5 million award in damages.

She is suing Trump because he rejected her allegation that she was raped by him in June 2019. Damages will be determined during this trial.