Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

East Coast weather update today: What’s next after flash floods hit NJ and NY

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 03:40 PM IST

The East Coast, particularly New York and New Jersey, is experiencing improved weather after a stormy start.

After a stormy start to the week, much of the East Coast, especially parts of New York and New Jersey, is finally beginning to dry out, though the threat of lingering disruptions remains, per abc7News.

Following a stormy week, the East Coast is drying out, with sunny skies and temperatures varying from the low 60s to mid-90s.(Unsplash)
Following a stormy week, the East Coast is drying out, with sunny skies and temperatures varying from the low 60s to mid-90s.(Unsplash)

This morning, another thinner-than-normal marine layer was present, which was replaced by lots of sunshine that brought in a warm afternoon. The coastal zone temperatures fluctuated around the low 60s, the places close to the bay reached temperatures in the upper 70s, and the inland points reached high temperatures in the mid-90s. 

The marine layer is supposed to thicken and spread early, and cool air is likely to roll in early in the evening and affect the coast and the bay.

A noticeable drop in temperatures is expected to begin tomorrow. Highs will fall anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees compared to today, particularly from the bay to inland valleys.

Flash Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect across Northeast NJ and New York due to heavy rainfall risks.

