Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Jersey power outage map: When will power be back in these areas amid flash flood? Latest update

Severe flash floods in New Jersey caused a power outage affecting over 5000 customers, as intense rainfall overwhelmed the city's power system.

Over 5000 customers were affected in New Jersey amid a power outage during a severe flash flood, per poweroutage.us.

(FILES) Large electrical transmission lines run through grass lands to power the newly completed Meta�s Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain, Utah on July 18, 2024. In a scramble to quickly bring more data centers online, US cloud computing giants are now getting directly involved in energy production. And while they are using some renewable energy options and trying to revive nuclear power, they are also turning to fossil fuels like gas, which in the United States is relatively cheap. A fight in Davis, in the woods of rural West Virginia, is the latest example of the war between the US tech sector -- and its rapidly rising need for energy to power the AI boom -- and the communities it affects. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP)(AFP)

ALSO READ| New Jersey flash floods: Ground stop at Newark Liberty Airport; Check list of delayed flights

List of counties affected by power outage

Somerset

Union

Middlesex

Mercer

Bergen

Hudson

Monday’s intense rainfall overwhelmed parts of the city's power system, leaving even typically flood-resistant areas struggling.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
