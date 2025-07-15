New Jersey power outage map: When will power be back in these areas amid flash flood? Latest update
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Severe flash floods in New Jersey caused a power outage affecting over 5000 customers, as intense rainfall overwhelmed the city's power system.
Over 5000 customers were affected in New Jersey amid a power outage during a severe flash flood, per poweroutage.us.
List of counties affected by power outage
Somerset
Union
Middlesex
Mercer
Bergen
Hudson
Monday’s intense rainfall overwhelmed parts of the city's power system, leaving even typically flood-resistant areas struggling.
