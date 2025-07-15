New Jersey power outage map: When will power be back in these areas amid flash flood? Latest update

Over 5000 customers were affected in New Jersey amid a power outage during a severe flash flood, per poweroutage.us.

(FILES) Large electrical transmission lines run through grass lands to power the newly completed Meta�s Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain, Utah on July 18, 2024. In a scramble to quickly bring more data centers online, US cloud computing giants are now getting directly involved in energy production. And while they are using some renewable energy options and trying to revive nuclear power, they are also turning to fossil fuels like gas, which in the United States is relatively cheap. A fight in Davis, in the woods of rural West Virginia, is the latest example of the war between the US tech sector -- and its rapidly rising need for energy to power the AI boom -- and the communities it affects. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP)(AFP)