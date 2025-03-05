Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
East Stroudsburg fire: Wander Inn Bar & Grill ablaze on South Cortland Street, Monroe County

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 05, 2025 10:55 PM IST

A fire broke out in Wander Inn Bar & Grill in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The restaurant is located along South Cortland Street in Monroe County.

A fire broke out in Wander Inn Bar & Grill in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. The restaurant is located along South Cortland Street in Monroe County. The blaze was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The pub occupies the ground floor, with three apartments above. Fire crews temporarily shut down South Cortland Street to battle the flames. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Fire at restaurant in East Stroudsburg. (Representational image/ UnSplash)
Fire at restaurant in East Stroudsburg. (Representational image/ UnSplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
