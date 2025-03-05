East Stroudsburg fire: Wander Inn Bar & Grill ablaze on South Cortland Street, Monroe County

A fire broke out in Wander Inn Bar & Grill in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. The restaurant is located along South Cortland Street in Monroe County. The blaze was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The pub occupies the ground floor, with three apartments above. Fire crews temporarily shut down South Cortland Street to battle the flames. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Fire at restaurant in East Stroudsburg. (Representational image/ UnSplash)