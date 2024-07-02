Eerie clip shows inside of Jeffrey Epstein's house containing strange paintings, medical equipment and more: Watch

A video has surfaced on social media, appearing to show the inside of one of Jeffrey Epstein's properties. Among what one can spot in the eerie footage are photos of Ghislaine Maxwell, medical equipment, weird paintings, and baby powder. One can also see strange blueprints, a statue depicting a blindfolded archer, and photos of Epstein himself. Eerie clip shows inside of Jeffrey Epstein's house containing strange paintings, medical equipment and more (@ShadowofEzra/X)

The video surfaced shortly after a Florida judge ordered the release of graphic transcripts from the state's 2006 prosecution of the convicted paedophile. The documents, comprising nearly 200 pages, have details of Epstein’s crimes. There are first-hand accounts from victims, as well as information about payoffs to minor victims.

Circuit Judge Luis Delgado on Monday, July 1, ordered that the 16-year-old documents be released, saying "details in the record will be outrageous to decent people.” "The testimony taken by the Grand Jury concerns activity ranging from grossly unacceptable to rape — all of the conduct at issue is sexually deviant, disgusting, and criminal,” Delgado wrote.

The judge referred to Epstein as "the most infamous pedophile in American history,” adding that the leniency of the state in the case "been the subject of much anger and has at times diminished the public's perception of the criminal justice system.”

‘I am sure the bedroom is littered with hidden cameras’

The video shared above garnered several comments, with some users claiming that the video is not new, but may have just resurfaced. One user said, “I am sure the bedroom is littered with hidden cameras to capture the abuse. Then it leads to blackmail. But the dark spiritual energy that I can sense is what makes it so vulgar and melancholy. I pray for all children who were abused in that room. It breaks my heart…” “Place has a very year 2000 vibe. Was expecting more high tech,” one user commented, while another said, “The blindfolded archer is odd u will say.”

“So I definitely saw a picture of the Pope there. Also, I was under the impression that Epstein had millions of dollars? If that’s true then why did all his furniture look like he bought it at a thrift store?” One user wrote. “For a wealthy man he had horrible taste. I feel like I stepped into The Golden Girls house. 1988,” another commented.