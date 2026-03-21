Elijah Schaffer: 5 things on MAGA influencer breaking away from Trump over Iran; Harry Sisson says ‘term falling apart'
Elijah Schaffer, a conservative commentator, declared he is done with MAGA due to disagreements with President Donald Trump over the Iran war.
Conservative commentator Elijah Schaffer said he is “done w/ MAGA” in a post on X, citing disagreement over the Iran war. “But the Iran War is a line too far,” he wrote, while also thanking Donald Trump for past invitations and interactions.
Reacting to the post, Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X, “Another MAGA commentator has completely turned on Donald Trump… Trump’s term is falling apart.”
Here are 5 points about the situation:
1. Referenced past ties with Trump
Schaffer thanked Trump for inviting him to events, including his 2024 campaign announcement, and for hosting him at his residence.
2. Mentioned investigation in post
He also referred to a “J6 wire tapping investigation” in the same message, stating that Trump had “dropped” it.
Also Read: White House says US could ‘take out’ Iran's Kharg Island
3. Cited Iran war as reason
Schaffer wrote that the Iran war was “a line too far,” identifying it as the reason for his stance.
4. Publicly declared break from MAGA
He stated “I’m done w/ MAGA” in the post, making his position public.
Also Read: How the Iran war is weakening Donald Trump
5. Post amplified online
Sisson shared a screenshot of Schaffer’s post and commented on it, drawing further attention to the statement.
There has been no public response from Trump to Schaffer’s remarks so far.
Elijah Schaffer is a podcaster, journalist, online personality, and commentator. However, there is limited information available online regarding his early life or career paths prior to his entry into content creation. Nevertheless, he is primarily recognized for his podcast, Slightly Offensive With Elijah Schaffer.
The remarks come amid an ongoing conflict in West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran. The situation escalated after joint US-Israel strikes targeted Iran, including actions that killed senior leadership figures and triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the region.
Iran and its allies have carried out strikes on US bases, Israel and Gulf countries, while US and Israeli forces have targeted Iranian military infrastructure, leading to a cycle of “strikes and counterstrikes.”
The conflict has affected key global oil and gas routes and raised concerns about a prolonged regional war.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More