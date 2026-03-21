Elijah Schaffer: 5 things on MAGA influencer breaking away from Trump over Iran; Harry Sisson says ‘term falling apart'

Conservative commentator Elijah Schaffer said he is “done w/ MAGA” in a post on X, citing disagreement over the Iran war. “But the Iran War is a line too far,” he wrote, while also thanking Donald Trump for past invitations and interactions.

Reacting to the post, Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X, “Another MAGA commentator has completely turned on Donald Trump… Trump’s term is falling apart.”

Here are 5 points about the situation:

1. Referenced past ties with Trump Schaffer thanked Trump for inviting him to events, including his 2024 campaign announcement, and for hosting him at his residence.

2. Mentioned investigation in post He also referred to a “J6 wire tapping investigation” in the same message, stating that Trump had “dropped” it.

Also Read: White House says US could ‘take out’ Iran's Kharg Island

3. Cited Iran war as reason Schaffer wrote that the Iran war was “a line too far,” identifying it as the reason for his stance.

4. Publicly declared break from MAGA He stated “I’m done w/ MAGA” in the post, making his position public.

Also Read: How the Iran war is weakening Donald Trump

5. Post amplified online Sisson shared a screenshot of Schaffer’s post and commented on it, drawing further attention to the statement.

There has been no public response from Trump to Schaffer’s remarks so far.

Elijah Schaffer is a podcaster, journalist, online personality, and commentator. However, there is limited information available online regarding his early life or career paths prior to his entry into content creation. Nevertheless, he is primarily recognized for his podcast, Slightly Offensive With Elijah Schaffer.

The remarks come amid an ongoing conflict in West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran. The situation escalated after joint US-Israel strikes targeted Iran, including actions that killed senior leadership figures and triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the region.

Iran and its allies have carried out strikes on US bases, Israel and Gulf countries, while US and Israeli forces have targeted Iranian military infrastructure, leading to a cycle of “strikes and counterstrikes.”

The conflict has affected key global oil and gas routes and raised concerns about a prolonged regional war.