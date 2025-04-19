Menu Explore
Musk 'blushing' as he meets Italy PM Meloni a year after dating rumors started | Watch

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 19, 2025 04:50 AM IST

Elon Musk was spotted ‘blushing’ as he met the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during her White House visit on Thursday

Elon Musk was spotted ‘blushing’ as he met the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during her White House visit on Thursday. This comes about a year after the Tesla CEO and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief dismissed all dating rumors following the Global Citizen Awards in New York.

Elon Musk met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Thursday(X/Meloni)
Elon Musk met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Thursday(X/Meloni)

PM Meloni, who spoke with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, posted a behind-the-scenes video of her encounter with Elon Musk. “Happy to see my friend @elonmusk back in Washington,” she wrote in the caption.

Social media users were quick to notice Musk's expressions, with some saying the tech billionaire was ‘blushing’.

Reacting to Meloni's post, one social media user wrote: “Is it just us, or does Elon look smitten?”

“Elon has a crush on her. Pretty obvious. 😏” another person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I think they might have feelings for each other. Love is in the air,” a third one tweeted.

Musk dismissed dating rumors in 2024

After months of speculation, Elon Musk dismissed all rumors around his relationship with PM Meloni after he awarded her with the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award last year.

A photo of the two at the New York event had gone viral. The Italian PM was in NYC for the United Nations General Assembly. After social media users spread rumors about their dating lives, the Tesla CEO tweeted: “We are not dating."

‘Everyone loves and respects’ Meloni

Meanwhile, President Trump praised Giorgia Meloni before saying that he ‘fully expects’ to get to a deal with the European Union over tariffs and trade. The Italian prime minister said that Trump accepted an invitation to Rome in the near future.

“Everyone loves and respects her, and I can’t say that about many people,” Trump told reporters in the White House. “I would say that she has taken Europe by storm.”

Meloni pledged to buy more US liquefied natural gas. “You’ll forgive me if I promote a bit my country, but you’re a businessman and you understand me. But we can do even better together.”

“The goal for me is to make the West great again,” Meloni told Trump.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
