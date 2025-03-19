Elon Musk claims ‘bad people’ want to assassinate him, blasts ‘deranged’ Tesla attacks

Elon Musk has publicly addressed the conspiracy to assassinate him and destroy his lovechild, Tesla. Elon Musk addressed threats against him and Tesla, claiming that efforts to reduce federal fraud have angered some. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and a close ally of President Donald Trump, the world's richest man has faced growing controversy in recent weeks due to his aggressive push to reduce the federal bureaucracy.

Musk claims larger conspiracy at play

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Musk claimed, “It turns out when you take away people's, you know, the money that they're receiving fraudulently, they get very upset.”

“And they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they're bad people. Bad people do bad things.”

Musk echoed claims made by conservative lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, suggesting, “I think there are larger forces at work as well,” he said. “I mean, who's funding and who's coordinating it? Because this is crazy. I've never seen anything like this.”

“Tesla is a peaceful company, we've never done anything harmful. I've never done anything harmful, I've only done productive things, so I think we just have a deranged... I think there's some kind of mental illness going on here,” he added.

Tesla owners’ personal data reportedly leaked

On Tuesday morning, an arsonist reportedly used Molotov cocktails to set five Teslas ablaze before firing rounds into the burning vehicles at a dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just hours after that, 404 Media and the New York Post reported that a website named ‘Dogequest’ apparently flagged personal details of all the Tesla owners across the States and threatened to shame and intimidate them. The website uses a Molotov cocktail picture as the cursor.

Last week, around 250 activists gathered outside a Tesla showroom in New York City, holding signs that read ‘Block Fascism Now’ and ‘Musk Must Go’ while chanting, “Elon Musk is not elected! Democracy must be protected!”

“They're harming a great American company,” Trump said at the White House, while backing Musk.

“Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we're going to catch you, and... you're going to go through hell.”