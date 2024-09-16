Elon Musk dares Stephen King after he declares Taylor Swift’s music ‘makes me happy’ amidst Trump's ‘hate’

Taylor Swift has been receiving immense support from various notable figures amidst backlash for endorsing Kamala Harris in the White House race. Donald Trump and his supporters have blasted the pop singer, with the former president declaring on Truth Social that he “hates” her. Elon Musk was quick to respond to Stephen King's tweet supporting Taylor Swift.(AP)

On Monday, Swift received support from American author Stephen King, which generated discussion on social media and a response from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“I love Taylor Swift. Her music makes me happy. End of story,” he wrote on X.

Elon Musk was quick to respond to the author's tweet. In a veiled dig, he asked King: “What are your fav TS songs?”

King's now-viral tweet has received 3.7 million views so far, with people both praising and criticising her for Harris endorsement.

“Trump is an idiot for underestimating Taylor Swift and the Swifties,” one X user wrote.

“I love Taylor Swift. I've never listened to her music, but her heroism in standing up for democracy makes me proud. Her story continues.” another Swiftie wrote.

Meanwhile, one of her critic lambasted the singer, saying that her “music is mostly about choosing the wrong person.”

“I dare you to name a single Taylor Swift song (without looking it up),” an account named Leftism challenged King.

‘I hate Taylor Swift’: Donald Trump

Following her endorsement of Kamala Harris, Taylor Swift came under fire from Trump on Sunday. Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," in an all-caps post on Truth Social.

Swift declared last week that she would support Democratic Party candidates Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 White House contest. “I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she stated in a lengthy Instagram post.

Calling Harris a “steady-handed and gifted leader”, Swift asserted, “I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”