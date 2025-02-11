Elon Musk is now Harry Bolz on X again. What does this new name mean?

Billionaire Elon Musk has changed his X username to Harry Bolz once again. The 53-year-old Tesla chief executive's move comes hours a consortium led by him offered $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Elon Musk has changed his X handle username to Harry Bolz.(AP file)

It is not the first time when Elon Musk has used such an alias. In 2023, he had changed his X username to Harry Bolz.

ALSO READ: How Elon Musk's crusade against government could benefit Tesla

What Harry Bolz?

If you are unaware, Harry Bolz is a slang for “hairy b****”. While changing his X username in 2023, Musk had said,"Tbh, I’m just hoping a media org that takes itself way too seriously writes a story about Harry Bōlz."

Many social media users believe that Harry Bolz is just another word play used by Musk. In December last year, he had changed his username to ‘Kekius Maximus.' Netizens suggested that this name could have been a combination of Pepe the Frog and Russell Crowe’s character in Gladiator – Maximus Decimus Meridius. The Tesla boss’ profile picture featured Pepe the Frog clad in golden armor, holding a video game controller.

Musk's OpenAI bid rejected by Sam Altman

OpenAI boss Sam Altman has reiterated the AI giant is “not for sale” after an Elon Musk-led group of investors offered more than 97 billion dollars (£78.4bn) for the firm.

After news of the $97.4 billion offer for OpenAI broke on Monday night, Mr Altman said on X: “No thank you but we will buy twitter for 9.74 billion dollars if you want.” Speaking to Sky News at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Mr Altman repeated that dig at long-standing rival Mr Musk by adding that OpenAI was “happy to buy Twitter though”.

In further remarks to Axios, Mr Altman said: “There’s been versions of Elon trying to somehow take control of OpenAI for a long time, so, okay, here’s this week’s episode. “OpenAI is not for sale. OpenAI’s mission is not for sale – to say nothing of the fact that, like, a competitor who is not able to beat us in the market and you know, instead is just trying to say, like, ‘I’m gonna buy this’ with total disregard for the mission is a likely path there.”