Elon Musk is sleeping in DOGE office in Washington: Report

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and X, has been telling his friends and associated that is living at the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) headquarters in Washington D.C, reports WIRED. According to the report, Musk has been staying at DOGE’s offices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just steps away from the White House, as he works to assert greater control over the federal government. Elon Musk arrives to the inauguration of Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. (Reuters File)

At a recent black-tie dinner hosted by the Alfalfa Club, Musk shared with attendees that he had even been invited to stay the night at the White House in the famed Lincoln Bedroom, further illustrating his growing influence within President Donald Trump’s administration. However, Musk reportedly chose to stay at the DOGE headquarters to avoid a more formal relationship with the president's team after Chief of Staff Susie Wiles denied him office space in the West Wing, reports Daily Mail.

Musk's work culture

This is not the first time Musk has made headlines for his extreme commitment to his work. In the early days of Tesla, he famously slept on the factory floor during busy periods, claiming it allowed employees to see their leader's dedication firsthand. "This is important because if the team thinks their leader is off somewhere having a good time, drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island... they knew I was there, and that made a huge difference," Musk said during a 2022 interview with Ron Baron.

Musk’s commitment to “hardcore” work habits continued when he took over Twitter (now X) in 2022. After acquiring the social media platform, Musk sent a memo to employees warning them that only those willing to work long, intense hours would survive under his leadership. The note, titled "A Fork in the Road," outlined the rigorous expectations for Twitter 2.0, emphasizing that only "exceptional performance" would be acceptable. Those who didn’t agree with the new direction were offered severance packages, and 80% of staff ended up leaving the company.

DOGE: New initiative to cut costs, increase efficiency

Now, Musk is bringing the same work culture to DOGE, a new initiative he leads to reduce government spending and streamline operations. His efforts align with Trump's push to shrink the size of the federal government and eliminate unnecessary programs. The department has already made significant cuts, reportedly saving taxpayers around $1 billion per day by halting unnecessary hiring and cutting spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which Musk has long criticized.

In a statement, DOGE announced that its goal is to cut federal government spending even further, with a target to save more than $3 billion per day. Among the department's actions, Musk’s team has already begun eliminating websites and programs related to DEI, with the US Office of Personnel Management’s Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council website being taken down. This move mirrors President Trump’s broader stance on dismantling what he calls "Marxist" diversity policies within the federal government.

Musk’s influence is also evident in the department's focus on reducing production costs, with the penny being one of the first targets. The cost of producing a penny now exceeds its actual value, leading to an estimated $179 million in taxpayer losses in 2023 alone. DOGE is reportedly looking into ways to either halt or cut back on penny production entirely, an initiative that could save taxpayers even more money.