Elon Musk ‘believes he is above everyone else’, old pal claims

Philip Low, a scientist and founder of NeuroVigil, who claimed to know Elon Musk for 14 years, reportedly took to his social media platforms to clarify that the Tesla boss was not a Nazi but instead believed himself to be “above everyone else.” Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.(AFP)

Low’s post, archived from LinkedIn and Facebook, was a reaction to Musk's controversial gesture at US President Donald Trump's inauguration rally, which many critics likened to a Nazi salute.

“Elon is not a Nazi, per se. He is something much better, or much worse, depending on how you look at it. Nazis believed that an entire race was above everyone else. Elon believes he is above everyone else,” he posted.

“He used to think he worked on the most important problems. When I met him, he did not presume to be a technical person — he would be the first to say that he lacked the expertise to understand certain data. That happened later. Now, he acts as if he has all the solutions,” the LinkedIn post read.

Old pal cites why Musk did ‘two Nazi salutes’

Low further alleged that Musk performed “two Nazi salutes” and “He did them for five main reasons: 1. He was concerned that the 'Nazi wing' of the MAGA movement, under the influence of Steve Bannon, would drive him away from Trump, somewhere in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, rather than in the West Wing where he wants to be... 5. His narcissistic self was hoping the audience would reflect his abject gesture back to him, thereby showing complete control and dominion over it, and increasing his leverage over Trump. That did not happen. Bottom line: Elon is not a Nazi, but he did give two Nazi Salutes, which is completely unacceptable.”

“All his talk about getting to Mars to 'maintain the light of consciousness' or about 'free speech absolutism' is actually BS Elon knowingly feeds people to manipulate them.”

“Everything Elon does is about acquiring and consolidating power... His lust for power is also why he did xAI and Neuralink, to attempt to compete with OpenAI and NeuroVigil, respectively... I fired him with cause in December 2021 when he tried to undermine [NeuroVigil],” Low accused the SpaceX CEO.

Low claimed to have known Musk for 14 years, during which they frequently exchanged messages and attended each other's birthday celebrations before their relationship soured. They were seen in a 2013 interview where they appeared together discussing their work with scientist Crystal Dilworth. Musk was once listed as an advisor to NeuroVigil, but his advisory role was terminated.

“Mr Musk’s services as an advisor to NeuroVigil were terminated with cause by Dr Low on December 17, 2021,” the company statement read.