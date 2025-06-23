Elon Musk launches Tesla robotaxi in Austin: Here's how rides are priced

Tesla’s long-hyped robotaxi was launched on Sunday afternoon, as per CEO Elon Musk who announced the rollout on his platform X (formerly Twitter). The first rides, priced at a flat $4.20 are now being offered in parts of Austin using driverless Tesla Model Y vehicles, stated a Reuters report. Several Tesla robotaxis were spotted Sunday morning navigating South Congress, a bustling neighborhood in the Texas capital, with no driver behind the wheel. A vehicle Tesla is using for robotaxi testing purposes on Oltorf Street in Austin(Bloomberg)

Several social media users posted videos of robotaxis and noted that a single person was seated in the passenger seat, acting as a ‘safety monitor’.

The electric vehicle maker has not issued an official statement or provided details on the scope of the Tesla robotaxi launch, but a small group of influencers were invited to participate in a closely monitored pilot featuring 10-20 vehicles operating within a geofenced zone of Austin.

Texas lawmakers move to regulate autonomous vehicles

The launch came days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new legislation requiring autonomous vehicle operators to obtain a state permit. Though the law does not go into effect until September 1, it signals a shift from Texas’ previously hands-off approach to autonomous driving regulation.

The law mandated operators like Tesla to attest to the safety of their AVs, provide emergency protocols for police and first responders, and comply with Level 4 autonomy standards, which means vehicles can drive themselves within specific conditions sans human intervention.

Tesla deviating from norms by not relying on lidar/radar

The Reuters report stated that Tesla was bucking industry norms by relying exclusively on cameras, without lidar or radar. Additionally, Musk has long argued that relying on cameras make Tesla’s system both safer and more scalable, though critics have cited safety risks and past delays as cause for concern.

Musk has spoken about self-driving cars over the years and now he is promising that safety will be a top priority as they roll out Tesla robotaxis in Austin. These cars will steer clear of bad weather, tricky intersections, and underage riders, and will only drive in areas where they are certain everything is safe, Musk said.

The launch of Tesla’s robotaxi is a big step for the company’s future plans. Analysts think a lot of Tesla’s long-term worth is dependent on how well they can commercialize their robotaxis and AI technologies, like humanoid robots.

However, it is not all smooth sailing. Tesla’s rival Cruise, owned by GM, recently had to suspend its operations following an accident, and both Waymo (Alphabet) and Zoox (Amazon) are operating under heavy regulatory watch. Tesla's unique approach, relying purely on cameras, sets it apart from the competition, but it also brings its own set of safety and liability issues.

FAQs

Q: Is Tesla launching robotaxis in Austin today?

Yes, Elon Musk announced that Tesla has begun offering limited robotaxi rides in Austin as of Sunday afternoon.

Q: How much do Tesla robotaxi rides cost?

Tesla is offering the initial rides at a flat rate of $4.20.

Q: Are the Tesla robotaxis fully driverless?

Yes, the vehicles operate without a driver but currently have a front-seat “safety monitor” during this pilot phase.

Q: What level of autonomy do these vehicles have?

Tesla’s robotaxis are classified as Level 4 autonomous, meaning they can drive themselves under specific conditions without human input.